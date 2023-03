Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut, aiimost fully encircled by Russian forces

The defense of Bakhmut has been the longest running front-line battle in Ukraine's war with Russia since Russia's invasion more than a year ago.

The city is surrounded on three sides by mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Private Military Company and regular Russian troops.

The fight has cost more than 7,000 lives and tens of thousands of weapons, and is now a test of Kyiv's military capacity to defend itself and the region.