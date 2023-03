WRONGTHINK 3.16.23 @3pm: BE BRAVE! BLOW THE WHISTLE! BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE IN AMERICA

JAMES O’KEEFE IS RIGHT - “POWER HATES SUNLIGHT.” AND POWER CORRUPTS, WHICH WE TALK ABOUT ALL THE TIME.

WE TALK ABOUT CORRUPTION IN THE MEDIA, BIG PHARMA, BIG TECH, BIG GOVERNMENT … BUT RARELY DO WE OFFER AN EFFECTIVE SOLUTION.

WHY?

BECAUSE LET’S BE HONEST, MOST OF US KNOW WHAT THE SOLUTION IS.

WE’RE JUST TOO SCARED TO ADMIT IT.

THE TRUTH IS, IF WE WANT TO SEE A CHANGE, WE HAVE TO BE A PART OF THAT CHANGE.

*WE* AS AMERICAN PATRIOTS HAVE TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON CORRUPTION WHEN WE SEE IT.

EVEN IF IT HURTS US SHORT TERM.

*PLUS* I INTERVIEW FBI WHISTLEBLOWER KYLE SERAPHIN!