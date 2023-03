Box Office Preview: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Hopes to Leap Past Tepid Tracking | THR News

'Shazam!

Fury of the Gods' is hoping for some heavenly help this weekend.

According to prerelease tracking, the DC film is expected to start off with $35 million-plus in North American theaters.

When the first 'Shazam!'

Debuted in 2019, it brought in $53.5 million its first weekend, not adjusted for inflation.