Harbin, China(Documentary)

Harbin is a city located in northeastern China, known for its winter tourism and Russian influences.

The city is famous for its annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, which attracts visitors from all over the world to marvel at its stunning ice sculptures and snow sculptures.

Harbin's history as a Russian outpost is reflected in its architecture, with buildings such as the St.

Sophia Cathedral and the Harbin Jewish Synagogue showcasing Russian and European design elements.

The city is also renowned for its cuisine, including local specialties such as Harbin-style smoked sausage and guobaorou (deep-fried pork with sweet and sour sauce).

Harbin's culture is a blend of Chinese, Russian, and Manchu influences, with traditional festivals such as the Dragon Boat Festival and the Lantern Festival celebrated alongside Russian holidays such as Christmas and New Year's Eve.