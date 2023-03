ElijahFire: Ep. 196 – MATT KUNNEMAN & ANTHONY ARMSTRONG “ANTICIPATION OR EXPECTATION?”

Jeff Tharp interviews Matt Kunneman and Anthony Armstrong, leaders of Gamechangers at Lord of Hosts Church.

In this episode, Jeff, Matt and Anthony discuss the differences between expectancy and anticipation, boldness, and what to do with your victory!

Watch us LIVE on Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m.

Pacific Time on all ElijahFire platforms!