4/20/22 RECESSED Canon-McMillan School Board Meeting; Sunshine Violation

An open seat was going to be resignation-received and appoint-a-replacement all in same night.

No transparency.

Trying to back-door an old member back onto the board.

But they blew it by violating the Sunshine Act.

The Solicitor’s “out of an abundance of caution…” nonsense was an act.

We literally have a video of a computer being refreshed 24 hours in advance of this meeting and the Agenda hadn’t been posted.

This recess/delay allowed multiple candidates to submit letters of interest.

See 4/25/22 video for the conclusion.