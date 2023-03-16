St. Patrick's Day by the Numbers

St.

Patrick's Day by the Numbers.

Everyone can be Irish for a day on March 17.

In the U.S., St.

Patrick's Day has evolved into a reason to celebrate your Irish heritage.

On average, 13 million pints of Guinness are served on March 17.

Chicago has a famous tradition of dyeing its river green.

The tradition started in 1942, and takes 40 pounds of dye.

Boston is a great place to celebrate with its annual parade.

It is the most Irish city in the U.S., with 20.4% of its citizens are of Irish ancestry.

79% of celebrators plan to wear green.