St.
Patrick's Day by the Numbers.
Everyone can be Irish for a day on March 17.
In the U.S., St.
Patrick's Day has evolved into a reason to celebrate your Irish heritage.
On average, 13 million pints of Guinness are served on March 17.
Chicago has a famous tradition of dyeing its river green.
The tradition started in 1942, and takes 40 pounds of dye.
Boston is a great place to celebrate with its annual parade.
It is the most Irish city in the U.S., with 20.4% of its citizens are of Irish ancestry.
79% of celebrators plan to wear green.