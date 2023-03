Beautiful Recitation of Surah Ali Imran by Muhammad Siddiq Al-Minshawi | Black Screen Quran

Listen to the soothing recitation of Surah Ali Imran by the renowned Quran reciter Muhammad Siddiq Al-Minshawi.

This chapter of the Quran emphasizes the importance of faith, patience, and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

The recitation is accompanied by a black screen to help you focus on the beautiful recitation and reflect on the powerful message of the Surah.