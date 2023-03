First Time Playing Halo Infinite!! || Will I Survive or Fail Miserably??

Hey, guys!

I’m Michael or Genz :) Today, I’ll be playing some Halo Infinite!

I’ve never played this game before, so it should be pretty fun.

Hopefully, I don’t do too bad!

It seems really fun from the 20-30 minutes I’ve test-played, so I’m excited to play it on stream for you guys.

I also stream Call of Duty Zombies and high stakes gambling, so make sure to follow to stay notified of my daily uploads and streams. Thanks for watching and have a great day!