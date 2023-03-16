Living the Dream on the New Episode of FOX's Farmer Wants a Wife

Watch the official “Living the Dream” clip from the FOX dating reality series Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 Episode 2.
Farmer Wants a Wife Host: Jennifer Nettles Stream Farmer Wants a Wife now on FOX!
Watch the official “Living the Dream” clip from the FOX dating reality series Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 Episode 2.
Farmer Wants a Wife Host: Jennifer Nettles Stream Farmer Wants a Wife now on FOX!
Watch the official “Life of a Cowboy” clip from the FOX dating reality series Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 Episode..