Roger Waters takes legal action over German show cancellation

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has vowed to take legal action against officials in Frankfurt and Munich over their plans to cancel his gigs due to "persistent anti-Israel behaviour".
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has vowed to take legal action against officials in Frankfurt and Munich over their plans to cancel his gigs due to "persistent anti-Israel behaviour".
Authorities planned to cancel concerts in Munich and Frankfurt on the grounds of "anti-Israel" sentiments spoken by the former Pink..
After a highly acclaimed run in North America, Roger Waters will take his “This Is Not a Drill” tour across Europe. The long..