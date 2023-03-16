U.S. EP-3 - Russian SU-27 intercept near miss

On Nov.

5, 2018, a U.S. EP-3 Aries aircraft flying in international airspace over the Black Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27.

This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-27 conducting a high-speed pass directly in front of the mission aircraft, putting at risk the pilots and crew.

The intercepting SU-27 made an additional pass, closing with the EP-3 and applying its afterburner while conducting a banking turn away.

The crew of the EP-3 reported turbulence following the first interaction and vibrations from the second.

The duration of the intercept was approximately 25 minutes.