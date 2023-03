Def Leppard drummer attacked outside FL hotel, teen charged on 7 counts

Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked outside of a Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday.

19-year-old Max Hartley, also attacked a woman at the scene and broke several car windows.

Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and one count of abusing an elderly or disabled adult.