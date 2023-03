Why FedEx Bet Their Entire Company In A Casino

THE INSANE STORY OF FEDEX... FedEx employs well over half a million people worldwide, has a market cap of over $40 billion dollars, and delivers millions of packages every day in countries all over the world.

But, in the early 1970’s, this future shipping empire depended on one man, $5,000, and a weekend in Las Vegas.

This is the absolutely crazy story of FedEx...