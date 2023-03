SITREP Ep 20 - Thurs 9:00 PM ET -

Veterans CannCon and Alpha dive into the stories behind the stories of Veterans.

Why did they take an oath, why did they choose their branch of military.

What was life like before and after service for our military.

What sacrifices and rewards does the public not know about.

Conversations with veterans of all branches and timelines week after week to hear their combat and noncombat stories.

Learn what’s in the minds of our military on The SITREP.