The danger and devotion of fighting for women in Afghanistan | Tamana Ayazi and Kat Craig

The women of Afghanistan are being persecuted under Taliban rule, but they're not standing down.

Filmmaker Tamana Ayazi chronicles the harrowing reality of one women's rights advocate -- Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan's youngest female mayor -- in her documentary "In Her Hands." In conversation with human rights lawyer Kat Craig, Ayazi discusses the making of her film, her experience interviewing the Taliban leaders she opposes and her hopes for the future of her beloved country.