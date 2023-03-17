"GO TO HELL!" Angry People Say At Times -- "NOT TO THE HELL I SAW THAT THE BIBLE TALKS ABOUT!"

Probably the greatest reason why people don't want to believe hell is real (and for eternity) just as heaven is real (and for eternity) is because they haven't believed what God has recorded for humanity in the Book of Revelation in the holy Bible.

In the final chapters of the Book of Revelation, we read about the WRATH of God being poured out on unrighteousness - evil - spiritually rebellious people who refuse to believe and obey the Word of God (Old AND New Testament Bible) and refuse to allow Jesus Christ to be LORD of their life (Their ALL IN ALL, in other words).