she never needed you (playlist)

There is no other guy.

She just never needed you.

This mix was inspired by a single song, Ta-Ku - Long Time No See ft.

Atu (Ekali Remix) .

I heard it years ago, in another mix.

It stuck with me for all these years, for being so distininct and unique.

I couldn't place the genera of the song.

I scanned other people's playlists'.

Gathering songs that reminded me of it.

I made this one mix, around that one song.

I would have made this sooner.

But my chill phonk mixes blew up.

Hope you enjoy