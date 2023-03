Tony Mix Ft. Blondedy Ferdinand - Kitem Ale [Official Video] new 2023

The official music video for "Kitem Ale" by Tony Mix featuring Blondedy Ferdinand is a lively and energetic production filled with vibrant colors and captivating dance performances.

Set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise, the video showcases the artists' talents as they sing and dance to the upbeat rhythms of the song.

The catchy melody and lively choreography will have viewers tapping their feet and singing along in no time.