Men's reproductive health and the vax: It destroys the sperm and makes it toxic

This is not a joke: Arne Burkhardt, the world-famous pathologist, recently released spine-chilling new info on the effects of the injections on men: The sperm cells are killed off, and what remains of the sperm is saturated with toxic proteins!

Burkhardt concludes that women should should not plan on having children with "vaccinated" men!

We already knew that the lipid nanoparticles in the injections tend to concentrate in women's ovaries, and that was reason enough to sound the alarm, and now there is mounting evidence that the vax is also capable of damaging men's reproductive organs.

There can only be one conclusion: This has been about sterilization from the beginning, and those who keep getting boosters will likely suffer a dramatic decrease in fertility.

In the case of couples where one or both have taken the vax, sexual intercourse should be probably be avoided until it can be confirmed that the lipids and the mRNA have been broken down, and that "bodily fluids" are free of the toxic and potentially clot-, cancer- and Alzheimer-inducing spike proteins.

If tests cannot be carried out, then wait at least half a year!