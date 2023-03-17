History: Science or Fiction? What History Is Based On. Film 2 of 24

In numerous historical and archaeological reference books, you can find the answer to almost any question.

Museums around the world store unique exhibits, witnesses of bygone eras.

Among them, there is hardly a single one whose plate will say “Origin unknown” or “Age unknown”.

All these objects are pedantically grouped and laid out in a strict chronological order.

But why did the scientists come to these conclusions?

It is generally accepted that the methods of determining the age of ancient objects are well checked, and most importantly, very reliable.

In this film, we will try to figure out whether this is really true.

Is the world history really based on rigorous scientific evidence?