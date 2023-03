Labour: PM is 'too weak to act' on party 'wrongdoing'

Anneliese Dodds accuses the prime minister of being "too weak to act" in scenarios involving ministers accused of 'wrongdoing' as the Labour Party chair speaks about Dominic Raab's bullying investigation.

She also says Rishi Sunak "just stands back" instead of "taking action".

Report by Rowlandi.

