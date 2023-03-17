'Steel Grandpa' Who Won the Toughest Bike Race

In 1951, Gustaf Håkansson wanted to take part in a cycling competition throughout the whole country of Sweden.

He wasn’t allowed to participate in the contest as he was 66, and the maximum age for the participants was 40 years.

Instead of accepting the refusal, Gustaf simply started the race shortly after the last ‘official’ participant set off.

There were 50 other participants, all of them half his age.

It took Gustaf 6 days, 14 hours, and 20 minutes to cover this distance, and he crossed the finish line 24 hours before any other contestant did.