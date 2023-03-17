Newlyweds Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad hosts wedding reception in Delhi

Newlyweds Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad recently hosted their grand wedding reception in Delhi.
The reception party was attended by well known faces both from political and social backgrounds.
#swarabhaskar #fahadahmed
Newlyweds Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad recently hosted their grand wedding reception in Delhi.
The reception party was attended by well known faces both from political and social backgrounds.
#swarabhaskar #fahadahmed
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bollywood veteran actor and SP leader Jaya Bachchan were among the..