LAL Daily — March 17, 2023 — Define "Woke"; San Fran Race Lotto; More J6 Indictments; Cartels

It is Day 51 in the trial Norm has dubbed "Gilligan's Island" in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021, under the relevant caption heading United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al.