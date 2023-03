Crown Chats - St. Patrick Dead Raiser

Today we celebrate St.

Patrick’s Day.

Many people think we celebrate him because he was able to drive out snakes, but he along with many saints brought the dead back to life.

Tune and let's raise a glass to a Saint who did what Jesus told us to do!

