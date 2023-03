Moscow Responds to Poland and Slovakia Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, countries around the world have been hesitant to send fighter aircraft to Ukraine, worrying it might be seen as an increased provocation by Moscow.

Now, just over a year after Putin’s troops crossed into Ukraine’s sovereign territory, that seems to be changing.

Poland and Slovakia have now made pledges to send fighter aircraft to the embattled nation.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.