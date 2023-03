BNN (Brandenburg News Network) 3/17/2023 - Breaking election news - LEO whistleblower

Breaking News - Michigan State Police whistleblower stating AG Nessel committed obstruction of justice.

The officer was assigned to investigating the attorneys, experts, and investigators on election cases and sheriff investigations.

He admits that election fraud took place and the attorney general is committing obstruction of justice.

Sheriff Chuck Wright talks about integrity in law enforcement and how they uphold the law.