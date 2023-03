Invictus Games announces the line-up to represent UK

Captain of Team UK James Rogers says the Invictus Games are a "lifeline for some people" and says being selected for Team UK is a "lifesaver".

Vice-Captain David Curtis explains that being picked by the Royal British Legion to take part in the Invictus Games is a very proud moment for everyone.

Report by Rowlandi.

