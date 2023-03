Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

After shredding the world record for the longest surfing session, Australian surfer Blake Johnston admits he feels "pretty cooked" from catching the waves for more than 40 hours.

The 40-year-old former surfing pro took on South African Josh Elsin's previous record of 30 hours 11 minutes to raise money for mental health, marking 10 years since losing his father to suicide.