Maria Licciardi: Female boss of Italian mafia, Camorra, sentenced to prison |Oneindia News*Explainer

Maria Licciardi: Female boss of Italian mafia, Camorra, sentenced to prison

This past Wednesday, an Italian court sentenced Maria Licciardi, one of the few women to lead a mafia clan, to almost 13 years in prison.

She is the boss of Camorra, one of the most dreaded mafias in Italy currently.

With her arrest, the secret and ruthless world of Mafia are in the public eye again after a long time.

In this video, we take a quick look at this boss lady and some of Italy’s most feared mafias.

