Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Russian President Putin next week

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that the visit would take place in a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that the visit would take place in a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
By Alex Willemyns
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs the United States on Thursday after an eventful trip that..
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for five hours this week which resulted in Xi saying the..