Eagles Add Marcus Mariota After Gardner Minshew Heads to Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new backup for Jalen Hurts in Marcus Mariota after Gardner Minshew left to join the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota’s deal is for one year, worth $5 million with an additional $3 million in incentives.

While Minshew is expected to sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Indianapolis, according to reports.