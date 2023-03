CLASS #143: Let's Talk About How TRTC Got Here and Where It's Going

Today is normally 'Founders" and 'Fallacy' Friday, but I pushed that aside.

Today, I want to talk to you about how I got to where I am today: how "The Road To Concord" came to be and where WE would like to see it go.

I hope you will not only watch the show, but -- TODAY -- I hope you'll participate as well.

I want your input and feedback.