Avant Garde! Inside Actor Tessa Thompson’s Yohji, Vivienne, and Comme-Filled Wardrobe

In 7 Days, 7 Looks, the “Creed III” and “Marvel” star shares what she wears in a week.

Creed III is in theaters now.

Director: Nina Ljeti Director of Photography: Ava Rikki Editor: Michael Suyeda Producer: Qieara Lesesne Associate Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra Gurvitch Market Editor: Madeline Fass Associate Producer: Natalie Harris Production Assistants: Lea Donenberg, Anna Barger AC: Paola Oliveros Camera Operator: Alice Plati Gaffer: Adam Reichardt Audio: Nicole Maupin Set Designer: Elysia Belilove Set Design Assistant: Juliana Bergen Hair Stylist: Lacy Redway Makeup Artist: Alex Babsky Wardrobe Stylists: Wayman Bannerman + Micah McDonald Wardrobe Assistants: Ynes Trabelsi, Amontae Arnold Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Assistant Editor: Billy Ward Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Talent Booker: Phoebe Feinberg Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri