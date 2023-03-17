Still Flat

Lyrics: Sometimes I'm discouraged by the shills and the haters but then I see plainly daily numbers growing greater as the labor of a few can change the views of millions.

See deception undone, the Sun's crepuscular brilliance.

Their killing everywhere clouds my sunny disposition.

If we don't change ourselves we're never gonna change the system.

A vision of compassion seen in my homie Eric's work showed me every single life in this world has worth, and deserves to be respected unless it tries to deprive the life or the rights of others like you and I.

Try to break the mold they sold you in to in your youth and see not a single curve or proof of motion to boot.

Truth doesn't change, though the lies so often do.

Facts speak for themselves.

The Earth doesn't fucking move.

Accruing numbers by the second, we're gonna take this world back because despite all the lies we can see the Earth's flat.