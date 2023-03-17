China’s Xi to Visit Putin in Moscow

'The Hill' reports that the Kremlin has announced that Xi Jinping will meet with Vladimir Putin for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine.

It is also Xi's first trip to the country in almost four years.

The meeting will take place March 20-22.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, the two presidents will talk about , “pressing issues related to the future of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.”.

An exchange of views is also planned in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena.

A number of important bilateral documents will be signed, The Kremlin, via statement.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's adviser on international relations, said the two men will also discuss the war in Ukraine.

Beijing recently presented a plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis," while maintaining its neutral stance.

Moscow highly appreciates the balanced position of the Chinese leadership, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's adviser on international relations, via statement.

Russia and China are satisfied with the highest level of relations that continue to develop, Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow will give them a new impetus, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's adviser on international relations, via statement.

'The Hill' reports that the U.S. is skeptical of China's peace efforts, accusing the country of "strongly considering" providing Putin with lethal war effort assistance.

