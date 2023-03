CROSSING THE LINE Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep539

In this episode, Dinesh solves the mystery of why Biden would snub his climate change allies and approve a large drilling project in Alaska.

Author Michael Foley joins Dinesh to talk about his book “Dining with the Saints” that provides the inside scoop on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Debbie and Dinesh discuss how the Red Cross is mapping out routes for illegals to cross the southern border and other current issues.