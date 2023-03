Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann wary of Haaland after drawing Man City

After being drawn against Manchester City in today's Champions League draw, Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann calls the tie "extremely difficult, singling out star striker Erling Haaland as a man to watch.

"He is an exceptional player who is extremely dangerous", Nagelsmann warns, calling him better physically than PSG's Kylian Mbappe.