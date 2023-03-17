New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices

'The Guardian' reports that New Zealand's parliament members were made aware of the development on March 17.

They were informed via email that "the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand parliament environment.".

The decision to block the TikTok application has been made based on our own analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally, Email to New Zealand parliament members, via 'The Guardian'.

On advice from our cyber security experts, Parliamentary Service has informed members and staff the app TikTok will be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network, Email to New Zealand parliament members, via 'The Guardian'.

New Zealand's decision comes after the European Commission, Canada, U.S. and U.K. have implemented similar bans.

Concerns about the China-owned app have been mounting for some time.

Critics speculate that the data gathered by TikTok's billion users could be accessed by the Chinese state.

It is also feared that the app's algorithm could be manipulated to push pro-China content.

TikTok has repeatedly denied such claims and says that if it was ever asked for data by the Chinese government, it would refuse