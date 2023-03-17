Justice Secretary: Putin's arrest warrant is 'historic'

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab calls the International Criminal Court's ruling an "historic moment for Ukraine" as the government announces a major international meeting on Monday between justice ministers from around the world to support the ICC and "give them the tools to do the job" of bringing Putin to justice.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for appalling crimes against children on Friday.

Report by Rowlandi.

