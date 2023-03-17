Happy Birthday, Queen Latifah! (Sat., March 18)

Happy Birthday, Queen Latifah!.

Dana Elaine Owens turns 53 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the "First Lady of Hip-Hop.".

1.

She got her name, “Latifah,” from an Arabic book of names.

2.

Latifah played basketball in high school.

3.

She had her own daytime talk show, 'The Queen Latifah Show.'.

4.

She was the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5.

Latifah was the first woman hip-hop recording artist to be nominated for an Oscar.

Happy Birthday, Queen Latifah!