Going Live at 2pm Play "Sons of the Forest" Lets Chat, Hang out.

Going Live at 2pm tp Chat Hang Out and play some games.

Playing Sons of the Forest.

Don't forget to Hit that Plus button, Comment and Subscribe to my channel.

Join my locals at MisfitElectronicGaming.locals.com.

I will have live Chat set up in Locals and here on Rumble come hang with me.

Also I got a new Camera come tell me if this one is better.