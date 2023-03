Self Directed # 2 - Erika Davis-Pitre

We met Erika at the World School Summit in Granada in 2019.

Erika is one of those people you cannot help to fall in love with.

Her smile and presence make you want to listen to her - and if you can make her laugh - it feels a little like when the sun shines.

After a talk with Erika, you feel stronger and more clear on why you do what you do - Erika is one of the people who have taught us most about what it means to be an unschool-parent and what the benefits are for the parents.