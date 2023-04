Jussie Smollett Attack Reenactment, How Stanford Rape Allegations Became Lies, w/ Fifth Column Hosts

Megyn Kelly is joined by Michael Moynihan and Matt Welch, the hosts of The Fifth Column podcast, to talk about how Stanford University employee’s sexual assault allegations became lies, why there isn’t media coverage around this, Memorial University’s president Vianne Timmons indigenous controversy, brothers paid by Jussie Smollett reenacted the infamous attack, the ridiculous DEI initiatives implemented in schools, VP Kamala Harris’ cringy moment at NCAA March Madness tournament, and more.