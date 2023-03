Reese On The Radio Rundown - March 17, 2023

So it looks like the time is here!

NYC DA Alvin Bragg is suggesting he will be indicting Donald Trump next week.

Reese explains what this all means and why the backlash will be so harsh.

To add to the crazy.

California is going to go electric stove by 2027 - 4 YEARS!?

Plus, we'll update you on next week's programming changes!