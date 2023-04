Did Carlton Darville Buy A House for $10 and Sell It For $185k? The Truth!

Carlton Darville has gone viral for allegedly buying a house from an elderly man for $10 and selling it for $185,000.

The news media as well as content creators like Anton Daniels, Tony The Closer, and The Real Estate Trapper have commented on this situation, and now Carlton himself tells his side of the story.

He's also considering filing defamation lawsuits.

What do you guys think?

Come listen to the circumstances and you decide!