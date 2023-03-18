China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week and hold talks with Vladimir Putin that could have major implications on the war in Ukraine and the United States' relationship with China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week and hold talks with Vladimir Putin that could have major implications on the war in Ukraine and the United States' relationship with China.
A photograph released by Russian state media showing President Vladimir V. Putin meeting with President Xi Jinping of China via..
By Nate Sibley
Few people in the West think of China as a kleptocracy, or at least not in the same sense as Vladimir..