How to recognize privilege – and uplift those without it | Mariam Veiszadeh

Depending on your lot in life, you may see the status quo as a result of unearned privilege or a simple reflection of merit.

Backed by statistics and personal stories, lawyer Mariam Veiszadeh offers a much-needed perspective check on the quasi-equality touted in business today, calling for real change in workplace diversity and inclusion that routs out biases rather than replicating them.