Nuclear power is our best hope to ditch fossil fuels | Isabelle Boemeke

Nuclear power is one of the safest, cleanest forms of energy -- yet to most people, it might not feel that way.

Why is that?

Isabelle Boemeke, the world's first nuclear energy influencer and creator of the social media persona Isodope, deftly debunks the major objections to nuclear power and explains her unconventional way of educating people about this clean energy source.